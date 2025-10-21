Nepo Baby’s Girlfriend, 30, Defends Extreme Age Gap

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend took to Instagram Stories to share how her love story with her much younger boyfriend began.

Beckham, 20, is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and is dating model/songwriter Jackie Apostel, who is 10 years Cruz’s senior.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel, pictured here at an art exhibition in London on May 8, 2025, have reportedly been dating since June 2024. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hal

In a tribute to her much younger boyfriend and his new music, Apostel, 30, explained that their relationship began when they were put together by their managers to work on music.

“I went in with an open mind and no idea what to expect,” Apostel wrote in a direct address to her beau. “I left that day knowing you were an unbelievable musician. But, most importantly, that you loved it so much from the bottom of your heart and you would never stop, regardless of what anyone else thought.” She noted that it was during this time that “work became friendship and friendship became us.”

Apostel went on to express how proud she is of Beckham, who she has reportedly been dating since June 2024. “I love seeing you do everything you said you would,” she wrote. “I am your biggest fan forever. I love you.”

Jackie Apostel joined boyfriend Cruz Beckham and his family for the premiere of Netflix's 'Victoria Beckham' docuseries in London on Oct. 8. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/^WireImage

Although their relationship has turned heads because of the wide age gap, Apostel seems to have received the seal of approval from Beckham’s famous family.

The couple recently appeared alongside most of the rest of the Beckham clan at the premiere of former Spice Girl Victoria’s new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham. The Beckhams’ eldest child, son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, were not in attendance at the red carpet event amid a rumored feud between the couple and his family.

The Beckhams were also reportedly not invited to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding vow renewal, which was held just three years after they first tied the knot. They also have an age gap, as Nicola is 30 and Brooklyn is 26.

Cruz has made headlines over the past week for following in his musical mother’s footsteps. His band has been playing several secret sets across the U.K., and opened for Welsh indie band The Royston Club at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.