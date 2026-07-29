‘Daily Show’ Exposes Trump’s ‘Pedophile Protecter’ Problem

The Daily Show dug into Donald Trump’s repeated problem during his trips to Michigan: being called a “pedophile protector” by the state’s residents.

The late-night show’s Jordan Klepper, a Michigan native, exposed the ordeal, beginning with footage of Trump touring a Ford manufacturing facility in the state in January. A man is heard shouting, “Pedophile protector!” in the background.

President Donald Trump was heckled during remarks at an event at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Wow,” responded Klepper. “Show some respect for the office. That’s President Pedophile Protector.”

“Respect. Come on, Michigander. Look, it was an embarrassing event for all involved,” he continued.

Then The Daily Show turned its attention to Trump’s latest visit to Michigan, a key midterm battleground. The president ventured to a General Motors facility in Detroit on Monday, where he discussed the automobile industry, the war in Iran, and crime rates. But in the midst of his remarks, a voice could be heard in the crowd once again: “Pedophile protector!”

A protester interrupts by yelling "pedophile" as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Why does this keep happening?!” Klepper quipped.

“Is it the same guy? Is it something in the water? Is it because Trump withheld millions of Epstein files and people are furious that no one has been held accountable for it? We’ll never know.”

Trump, after taking a beat, decided to respond to the heckler. “He’s a communist! We’re running against communists,” he exclaimed. His supporters chanted, “USA, USA, USA!” in solidarity with the president.

Klepper reacted to Trump’s attempt at a “comeback,” saying, “If you’re wondering, communist is the opposite of pedophile. We all remember watching Karl Marx hosting To Catch A Predator.

“I mean, maybe this is the political spectrum now. Like, I’m just a straight down the middle type of guy, fiscally communist, socially pedophile,” he quipped.

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The protester’s chants underscore Trump’s ties to Epstein, the late financier and child sex trafficker. This week, the president has faced several reminders of this friendship, one he has tried to dismiss and altogether deny.

On Friday, Trump sat through the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, where the Wall Street Journal was honored for its reporting on Trump’s alleged NSFW birthday card to Epstein. The president attempted to sue the reporters behind the exposé. Ultimately, he had to shake their hands as they received their award.

Trump has denied taking part in any of Epstein’s crimes.