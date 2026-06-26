Judge Corners DOJ Over Covering Up Files on Trump’s 13-Year-Old Accuser

A federal judge has cornered the Justice Department over withholding files on FBI interviews with the woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was 13.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to release unredacted versions of several Jeffrey Epstein files, or explain why the DOJ should be allowed to keep them secret, as he sided with investigative journalist Katie Phang, who had accused Blanche of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He gave the government until July 2 to comply.

Sullivan’s decision covers FBI notes from interviews with a woman who claimed that Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1984, when she was about 13 years old, and that Trump forced her to perform a sexual act on him. Trump has denied the allegation.

Trump spent much of last year working to dissuade Republicans from voting for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates a full disclosure of the files, until Congress passed the bill and the president—knowing the numbers were not on his side—was forced to sign it into law. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The South Carolina woman’s allegations were revealed in documents released as part of the DOJ’s Epstein files dump, including redacted FBI documents summarizing the interviews, but The Post and Courier reports that dozens of pages on the interviews have yet to be released.

The woman was interviewed by the FBI four times about her allegations against Trump in 2019, soon after Epstein was arrested on suspicion of federal child sex offenses.

The woman alleged that Epstein took her to a “very tall building with huge rooms.” Trump, she said, ordered everyone else out of the room, unzipped his pants, and pushed her head “down to his penis.” She then “bit the s--t out of” Trump’s penis, she said, after which he punched her in the head.

The woman told FBI investigators that Trump said to her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” Department of Justice

The White House has denied the woman’s story.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast. “As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

The DOJ and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s court setback.

In her suit, Phang had accused Blanche of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act by failing to publish all the documents the government holds about the convicted sex trafficker and by improperly redacting documents.

The DOJ has only released roughly half of the 6 million pages of documents it collected on Epstein, and many of the disclosed files are heavily redacted.

Blanche responded to Phang’s lawsuit by arguing that she cannot sue to compel the DOJ to release documents and must instead seek them through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was sued by Katie Phang for the Justice Department's failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

In his 48-page opinion, Sullivan concluded that Phang had the right to sue over unreleased files and that FOIA “does not provide an adequate remedy.”

In addition to ordering the DOJ to release the documents requested by Phang or “show cause” why it cannot comply, Sullivan also ordered the agency to release a log listing every redaction it has made to the files it has published, as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.