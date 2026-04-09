Lawyer for Trump Sex Accuser, 13, Demands President Testify Under Oath

The lawyer for the woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was a child is calling on the president to testify under oath.

Lisa Bloom represents the woman who claimed that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1984, when she was about 13 years old. An FBI report released as part of the Epstein files revealed the woman told interviewers in 2019 that Trump had forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

Attorney Lisa Bloom is calling on President Donald Trump to testify about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

She claimed Trump then punched her on the side of her head after she allegedly “bit the s--t out of” his penis. Trump has denied the accusations.

Bloom, in a statement to the Daily Beast, referenced Melania Trump’s shocking press statement, where she denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes—or of even knowing the disgraced financier.

“While Melania Trump seems primarily concerned about her own reputation today, she does call for congressional hearings. We agree,” said Bloom. “And the man who is mentioned probably more than anyone else in the Epstein files should be subpoenaed to testify: Donald Trump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloom represents 10 other Epstein survivors. Two of them, Maria and Annie Farmer, issued their own statement.

“We can’t speak for other survivors, but what we want is accountability, transparency, and justice. The federal government has long mismanaged the Epstein investigation by repeatedly ignoring survivors, violating their privacy, and refusing to release the remaining records held by the Department of Justice—including my complete FBI records from 1996. If the federal government is truly committed to supporting survivors, it would ask us what we want and should follow the facts wherever they may lead.”