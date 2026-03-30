The Justice Department has not released dozens of Jeffrey Epstein files linked to allegations that Donald Trump sexually assaulted a child decades ago, according to a report.

The bombshell allegations involve a South Carolina woman who claims she was abused and trafficked by Epstein, and that the disgraced financier took her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Trump when she was about 13 in 1984.

A redacted FBI report released as part of the Epstein files revealed the woman told interviewers that Trump had forced her to perform a sexual act on him, and punched her on the side of her head after she allegedly “bit the s--t out of” his penis.

The Post and Courier reports that although the DOJ has released 3.5 million Epstein files, about 30 pages of documents listed in an internal DOJ trial evidence inventory linked to the South Carolina woman’s allegations have not been released. The White House has dismissed the claims against the president as “completely baseless.”

Donald Trump has long denied knowing or even being aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes before he was exposed. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The woman was interviewed by the FBI three times about her allegations against Trump in 2019, soon after Epstein was arrested on suspicion of federal child sex offenses.

The FBI interviews were not part of the initial release of the Epstein files, fueling accusations of a potential DOJ cover-up to protect damaging allegations about the now 79-year-old president from becoming public.

The woman also alleged that she was assaulted multiple times by Epstein on Hilton Head, South Carolina, as well as by a third man identified by The Post and Courier as businessman Jimmy Atkins.

While the allegations against Trump are unproven—and there is no evidence that Trump and Epstein were friends as far back as the early 1980s—The Post and Courier managed to corroborate multiple claims the woman made about Atkins, who died in 2003 at 69.

This included correctly telling the FBI that Atkins was affiliated with a college in Ohio, describing his physical appearance, and identifying his connections to Hilton Head when she was a teenager.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were good friends for several years before they fell out in the mid-2000s. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The Post and Courier’s investigation did not corroborate the assault claims the woman made against Trump, Epstein, or Atkins. Trump has long denied being involved in or aware of Epstein’s child sex crimes.

In March, the DOJ released a trio of FBI interviews conducted with the woman between August and October 2019.

She alleged that Epstein took her to a “very tall building with huge rooms,” where he introduced her to Trump when she was about 13 in 1984.

The woman claimed Trump ordered everyone else out of the room, then unzipped his pants and pushed her head “down to his penis.” She recalled in the interview that she then “bit the s--t out of” Trump’s penis, after which he punched her on the side of the head.

The woman’s life reportedly later descended into crime and drug use before she eventually reached a settlement with Epstein’s estate, according to The Post and Courier.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast that the allegations were “completely baseless” and came from a “sadly disturbed woman” with a criminal history.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she said in a statement.

“As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”