New Evidence Corroborates Claims of Trump Sex Accuser, 13

A new investigation has backed up evidence given by a woman who has accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13, according to a report.

The woman conducted four interviews with the FBI in 2019 in which she detailed alleged abuse by Trump and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her interviews referencing Trump were initially withheld by the Department of Justice.

A report from South Carolina newspaper The Post and Courier released on Sunday has now corroborated key personal details given by the woman about a third man she claims also sexually assaulted her—named Jimmy Atkins. Those details are not directly related to her accusations against Trump, but suggest that she was truthful about other matters she raised with the FBI.

The White House has called the woman’s claims against Trump “completely baseless,” while the president has always denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein allegedly hired the girl under the guise of babysitting duties. Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Image

The woman claimed Epstein started abusing her and trafficked her to several men when she was aged between 13 and 15. She had met Epstein after he responded to an advertisement for babysitting that her mother, a real estate agent in South Carolina, had given to her clients.

The Post and Courier report says Atkins moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, in the mid-’80s and took over Harbour Realty and Rentals. That was where he met the teenage girl who would later claim to the FBI during interviews in 2019 that Atkins and Epstein assaulted her.

The woman’s claims of assault against Epstein, Trump, and Atkins remain unproven, while no direct evidence backing up the alleged crimes has been uncovered.

The Daily Beast is not disclosing the woman’s identity in accordance with its policy on sexual assault victims.

The Post and Courier scoured records to match the woman’s testimony of Atkins’ affiliation with a college in Ohio, as well as his age, hair color, physical appearance, and his employment in Hilton Head.

Donald and Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The paper was also able to verify a direct association with her mother’s criminal record for embezzlement.

During her interviews, the woman told FBI agents that two men were extorting money from her mother, who wound up going to prison for embezzling money.

“Her mother informed her late in the process that they were in trouble, that she had seen photographs...and that she was paying people money,” an FBI agent wrote after an interview, referring to alleged naked photos of the teenage girl.

This month, a Substack article by Ellie Leonard publicly made the link between Atkins, his employment at an Ohio college, and the embezzlement case from the Hilton Head real estate company.

The woman was interviewed four times by the FBI after Jeffrey Epstein's arrest in 2019. Department of Justice

The author said Atkins died in 2003 at the age of 69. As well as owning Harbour Realty and Rentals in Hilton Head, he was also the president/director of Betz College Inc. in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The new information follows the woman’s claims about being trafficked to Trump when he was a developer with a new casino in Atlantic City.

The Post and Courier also verified details the woman gave to FBI agents about her family background and legal history, although none of the corroborated details directly related to her accusations about Trump.

In documents released by the DOJ earlier this month, the woman told the FBI she met Trump after Epstein took her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in the New York or New Jersey area when she was between 13 and 15.

The woman told FBI investigators that Trump said to her "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be." Department of Justice

“[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room,” the FBI report states.

“Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” she alleged Trump said.

The woman alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her after the others left the room.

“TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his penis.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s--t out of it,’” the FBI report states.

Trump was in his first term as president at the time of her FBI interview.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast in a statement that the woman’s allegations are “completely baseless” and came from a “sadly disturbed woman.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the woman's accusations were "completely baseless." Al Drago/Reuters

The woman called an FBI hotline days after Epstein was arrested, claiming he had abused her as a teenager. She told investigators Epstein had requested her to work as a babysitter, then raped her after she was given drugs and alcohol.

She said the abuse happened as many as 20 times, with Epstein inviting other men to participate in the criminal activity at least once. Her life would later descend into crime and drug use, before she filed a lawsuit as a Jane Doe and reached a settlement with Epstein’s estate.