‘Daily Show’ Host Does a Spit Take at Trump’s New Cash Grab

The president’s latest grift—selling gold commemorative coins in honor of his birthday-UFC bonanza—had Desi Lydic doing a double spit take.

The Daily Show host feigned shock and horror upon learning how much these coins, allegedly designed by Donald Trump himself, cost.

“If I was a bloodsport-loving coin collector, I’d be willing to pay, what, $10, maybe $15 for this thing?” began Lydic. “Let me just take a sip of water while I hear how much it costs.”

As the host reached for a mug of water, the show panned to a clip of a reporter explaining that the coins cost anywhere from $250 to as high as $12,000.

The site hawking the expensive coins. Real Trump Coins

“$12,000?” Lydic exclaimed, spitting out her sip. “For a coin? Does it come with a used Honda Civic?”

“This is classic Donald Trump. No amount of money is too small for him to try to grift someone out of. The guy will skim off $2 billion with a global crypto scheme one week, and the next, he’ll try to steal your uncle’s beer money with a coin that’s got his face on it,” she continued.

Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday with a UFC match on the White House Lawn. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The coins are a collaboration between the UFC and the 79-year-old president. On the official website, the pieces are dubbed “Trump Coins” and come in both silver and gold. Trump’s face is emblazoned on one side, while the other reads “250,” in honor of America’s 250th birthday this summer.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper eviscerated Trump and his family over the venture, expressing shock at the many items they have attempted to sell since Trump assumed office again in 2025. “A recent writer’s analysis found the Trump family have used these projects to generate at least $2.3 billion, which is great for them, not so great for more than a million investors who have net losses totaling $2.3 billion,” Cooper noted.

President Donald Trump and his family have made extortionate amounts of money in the last year. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Lydic, similarly, touched upon the latest grift, which appears to be more pressing to the president than ending the war with Iran.

“Ending the war is important, but a collab with UFC, I mean, that doesn’t come along every day,” joked the anchor. “Although I’m not really sure that a coin is the right way to commemorate a UFC fight. Seems like the kind of thing you commemorate with a tramp stamp.”