Humiliated Trump Reveals Cringe UFC Birthday Bash Guest List

Donald Trump’s UFC birthday bash is looking less like a celebrity spectacle and more like a family reunion.

After weeks of hype about the star-studded guest list for Sunday’s White House fight card, the names finally revealed by the administration were overwhelmingly drawn from Trump’s family and MAGA loyalists.

According to the New York Post, the president will mark his 80th birthday alongside Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump.

Trump’s family and MAGA loyalists will take up much of the guest list for Sunday’s White House fight card. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt is also expected to attend, making her first White House appearance since giving birth to her second child.

Conspicuously absent were the A-list celebrities Trump had hoped would help turn the event into a cultural moment.

UFC President Dana White previously suggested invitations had gone out to a who’s who of sports and entertainment figures, including Adam Sandler, Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Mario Lopez.

UFC President Dana White previously suggested invitations had gone out to a who’s who of sports and entertainment figures. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

But reports have since indicated that several of those names will not be attending.

A source close to Johnson told Vanity Fair that the wrestler-turned-actor will not attend. Neither will Sandler, Leto, or even Lopez. The publication reported that the remaining invitees had not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The Daily Beast also sought comment from representatives for the invited celebrities.

Longtime UFC fan Jon Favreau, director of The Mandalorian and Grogu and icon of the Iron Man franchise, did not return a request for comment when speculation arose that he received an invitation.

The apparent celebrity drought is the latest headache for Trump’s broader America 250 celebrations.

The president was forced to rework plans for the Great American State Fair after much of the concert lineup reportedly backed out. Several artists later said they had been led to believe the event was nonpartisan before learning it would be closely associated with Trump.

Trump responded by canceling the concert portion of the event and insisting he did not need celebrity performers anyway.

“They’re boring. I don’t, I don’t even want them. And when I heard a couple of them canceled out, I said, ‘Cancel the whole thing. I don’t wanna ... We’re gonna do a rally’,” Trump told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Despite the missing celebrities, Sunday’s UFC card is still expected to be one of the most unusual events ever staged at the White House.

The White House South Lawn has been transformed into a temporary arena, complete with an octagon, stadium lighting, and bleacher seating. About 5,000 invited guests are expected to attend, while tens of thousands more are expected to watch from giant screens on the Ellipse.

Trump said the structure may remain on the White House grounds, comparing it to the Eiffel Tower. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The seven-bout card will be headlined by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje.