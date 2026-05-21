‘Daily Show’ Host Exposes Major Issue With Trump’s War Plan

The Daily Show picked apart President Donald Trump’s faulty war plan after an explosive New York Times report revealed what anchor Ronny Chieng described as his “stupid” strategy.

On May 19, the Times reported that the Trump administration and Israel intended to replace Iran’s supreme leader with former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“I know people that think that Donald Trump didn’t have a plan for the war. But guess what, Libtards and military generals,” began Daily Show host Chieng. “Turns out he did have a plan. It was just very stupid.”

According to reports, Ahmadinejad—who was in office from 2005 to 2013—was a strong proponent of the country’s nuclear program. The former president was also staunchly anti-Israel and anti-American.

Ahmadinejad has not been seen after the strike. Damir Sagolj/REUTERS

Chieng responded to these reports, outlining the irony. “So the plan to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons was to install a leader who wanted to get nuclear weapons?”

“I love it. No notes,” the comedian quipped.

The plan didn’t pan out, explained Chieng, because Ahmadinejad was injured on the first day of Trump’s war by an Israeli air strike in his home in Tehran. American officials said that the strikes “had been designed to free him from house arrest.”

The U.S. has brought destruction down on Iran with Israel. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“So you’re telling me that two entire countries thought the smartest way to free someone from house arrest was to blow up his house?” said Chieng. “Nobody suggested, I don’t know, calling a locksmith or maybe sneaking him out in a laundry bin?”

“What was the thinking here? ‘You can’t be under house arrest if you don’t have a house!’” he continued.

Ahmadinejad, 69, has not been seen since the strike.

Donald Trump has frequently suggested the war in Iran would be over soon. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Chieng said that “everything in the war of Iran has been a lot harder than we thought.”

“But this is America. And what do we do when things get hard?” he asked. “Say it with me. We lose interest and move on to other things.”