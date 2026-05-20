Politics

Trump Blew Up Bizarre Pick to Fix His Greatest Disaster

BOMBSHELL

D.C.’s pick wanted to “wipe Israel off the map,” but he opted out of the revolution after it literally dropped a bomb on him.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House on May 5, 2026.
Evan Vucci/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s Iran war coalition accidentally blew up the anti-American hard-liner they had hoped would take over the country.

One of the opening Israeli strikes of the war killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, sparking a leadership vacuum in the Islamic Revolution, which the West hoped it could fill.

U.S. officials briefed on the matter told The New York Times that both Jerusalem and Washington wanted to replace Khamenei with former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was under house arrest in Tehran.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks at Columbia University in New York, September 24, 2007. Ahmadinejad reiterated on Monday that his country's nuclear program was for peaceful purposes and not to develop weapons. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES)
Ahmadinejad has little love for the West and has now reportedly gone off the plan. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Ahmadinejad had been in on the plan, but the airstrike designed to free him from captivity left him injured, and the 69-year-old soon went cold on his role in the coup and has not been seen since.

He had previously accused the government of corruption, his aides had been arrested, and he had been barred from presidential elections.

The president from 2005 to 2013 had been placed under house arrest over his clashes with the Iranian regime.

But he was the enemy of my enemy choice and is no great ally of the West, having previously expressed a desire to “wipe Israel off the map.”

A man holds a photo of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, while the flags of the U.S. and Israel are burnt, as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026.
Tension remains high between the U.S. and Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

He had also been a proponent of cracking down on internal dissent and furthering Iran’s nuclear program.

Tens of thousands of Iranians are thought to have been killed by their government after authorities turned their weapons on protesters this year, becoming one of several pretexts for the Western strikes.

The nuclear program, meanwhile, is the single most talked-about justification for the war used by the White House.

Ahmadinejad was also no fan of the U.S., and the Times reports that some top D.C. government officials doubted whether putting him into power was a good idea.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his ballot during the runoff presidential election in Tehran on July 5, 2024. Polls opened on July 5 for Iran's runoff presidential election, the interior ministry said, pitting reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili in the race to succeed Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a May helicopter crash. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed early in "Operation Epic Fury." ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the newspaper that, “From the outset, President Trump was clear about his goals for Operation Epic Fury: Destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles, dismantle their production facilities, sink their navy, and weaken their proxy.

“The United States military met or exceeded all of its objectives, and now, our negotiators are working to make a deal that would end Iran’s nuclear capabilities for good.”

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures to journalists as he attends his first news conference after Iran's presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2009. Iranian police again clashed on Sunday with people protesting in Tehran against the re-election of Ahmadinejad, who said in a victory news conference that the vote had been clean. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (IRAN POLITICS ELECTIONS IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Ahmadinejad has not been seen after the strike. Damir Sagolj/REUTERS

The Times notes that Trump had been keen to replicate the regime change effected in Venezuela, which saw dictator Nicolas Maduro abducted and taken to the U.S.

The new leader, Delcy Rodríguez, has pleased the White House with her ability to work with it, but Iran has not played out the same way.

Trump had hoped that they would, and U.S. officials had sought a pragmatic replacement for Khamenei, who they thought would work with Washington.

Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Saeid Zareian/picture alliance via Getty Images
Mojtaba Khamenei, center, in Tehran, the Iranian capital. picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

Instead, Iranian officials chose his son, 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, to replace his father after he died at the age of 86 after more than 36 years in power.

The regime change plot is at odds with much of the garbled messaging to come out of D.C. in the early days of the fighting, which centered on bringing an end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

It is unclear how Ahmadinejad was brought into the plan, although the Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more information.

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Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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