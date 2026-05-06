‘Daily Show’ Host Roasts Trump for ‘Trauma Dumping’ on Kids

The Daily Show mocked Donald Trump for “trauma dumping” about the war in Iran and other unsuitable subjects while speaking to a group of children.

On May 5, the president, some of his senior officials, and a group of children gathered in the Oval Office as Trump signed a proclamation on youth sports and fitness. The proclamation reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test Award and revives the National Youth Sports and Fitness Initiative.

But the president had other topics on his mind, as the Daily Show’s Desi Lydic pointed out.

“We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this,” Trump, 79, said, addressing the children. “They probably know. They probably know better than most people, but you can’t let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon, or the world would be in trouble. The world would be in trouble.”

He continued to speak about nuclear weapons, the war, the Nobel Peace Prize, the election, and former President Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“I thought I’d easily win the election, which, by the way, I did, and unfortunately, bad things happened. It was a rigged election,” Trump told the room at one point. He later said that Democrats support “transgender mutilization.”

Lydic displayed some of this footage for Tuesday night’s audience, looking incredulous at the president’s many rants. The comedian, 44, imitated a child calling their mother in fear: “Hi, Mom. Can you pick me up from the White House? The president is trauma-dumping on me again.”

Lydic said that the president resembles Stephen King’s villainous clown, Pennywise, while speaking to children.

President Donald Trump speaks to a youth during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

She questioned, “How are you talking about nuclear war in front of children?” adding, “If there was ever an event where it was important to stick to the topic at hand, it’s the one where you’re surrounded by small children. You understand that, right?”

Lydic previously suggested that the group of children is “closer to his intellectual level,” after ripping into Trump for boasting about his cognitive tests.