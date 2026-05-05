Trump Goes on Unhinged War Rant to a Group of Young Kids

President Donald Trump raged about the war in Iran and issued a warning about nuclear weapons while surrounded by a group of children.

Trump, 79, was supposed to be signing a proclamation on youth sports and fitness, but he went off script to rant about the war, immigration and the Democrats.

“I call it a skirmish because Iran has no chance. They never did. They know it,” Trump said when he first brought up Iran.

“They have no Navy, totally wiped out. They have no air force, totally wiped out. They have no anti-aircraft capability, totally wiped out, no radar. They have no leaders. The leaders are wiped out, the whole thing,” Trump continued.

President Donald Trump ranted about Iran while surrounded by a group of children in the Oval Office on May 5, 2026. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Trump went on to complain that the “fake news has no credibility,” but he was not done addressing Iran.

He brought it up again moments later and even acknowledged it might not be an appropriate topic for an event focused on kids.

“We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You might be too young for this,” Trump said, looking to the children, before continuing. “They probably know. They probably know better than most people, but you can’t let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon, or the world would be in trouble. The world would be in trouble.”

The president went back to ranting about Iran for a third time, unprompted, as everyone stood quietly looking at him.

“Now we’re going to take a hit because we have to make a journey down to Iran to take the nuclear weapon. They would have had a nuclear weapon in, within two weeks,” Trump claimed. “Remember, we sent that beautiful B2 bomber in, and we blew up their nuclear potential. It was obliterated for those that are not aware.”

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

The president suggested in front of the children that the U.S. might not be around if Iran got a nuclear weapon.

“We would have had a ran Iran with a nuclear weapon, and maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now, I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone, and they would have trained their sights on Europe first and then us, because they’re sick people,” Trump said.

“These are sick people, and we’re not going to let lunatics have a nuclear weapon. The power of a nuclear weapon is something I don’t even want to talk about. It’s not going to happen. And we have beaten them badly,” Trump continued.

After letting some of the participants speak, Trump took questions from reporters even as the kids stood there. He was immediately asked about what Iran had to do to violate the ceasefire.

“Well, you’ll find out because I’ll let you know. They know what to do, and they know what to do, and they know what not to do more importantly,” Trump said.

He said that Iran was firing from little boats with “pea shooters.”

“They don’t have any boats anymore. Their Navy is comprised of they call them little boats,” Trump said. “And they’re fast. They’re so fast that they had eight of them, and they’re all gone. And they’re fast, but they’re not fast like a missile, a missile is slightly faster.”

The president also told reporters, as the children looked on, “They should do the smart thing because we don’t want to go in and kill people, really, I don’t want to.”

The president separately went into graphic detail about protesters being killed in Iran.

“So you could have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes, and you see a guy fall and another one fall, and you have no guns, very few people would be able to stand there and do it,” Trump said.

He told the room that Iran killed 42,000 protesters “last month,” blurring the timeline on a figure that he has repeatedly said but has not been verified.

“They had 200,000 women protesting a year ago, and everyone thought that was the end of Iran, and then all of a sudden, a woman dropped dead with a bullet right there, always right there, and another woman dropped, and then the word started to spread, and then there was panic, and then they ran,” Trump said pointing at his head as he spoke of women being shot.

The president went on to blast President Barack Obama for the nuclear agreement that Trump tore up during his first term. The president said in the Oval Office that Obama had been “screwed” by Iran.

It was not the only time Trump took aim at the former president in front of a group of children.

“Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump said during his appearance while briefly discussing the fitness challenge.

At another point during his rambling event, Trump also returned to his repeated election lies.

“I thought I’d easily win the election, which by the way, I did, and unfortunately, bad things happened. It was a rigged election,” Trump told the room.

The president later complained about not getting the Nobel Peace Prize as well.

“I ended eight wars. Nobody else ended, ever ended a war. And the person that won the Nobel Prize, Maria, she’s a good person. She said, ‘I don’t deserve this. This deserves to President Trump.’”

At another point, he went on a tangent about immigration, declaring that had he not won the 2024 election, the country would have been “dead” and rambling that immigrants were coming in from “prisons and mental institutions.”

He even argued Democrats were for “transgender mutilization” before adding, “Don’t listen to this, kids.”

“Transgender mutilization of your children for everyone,” Trump claimed.

After going on for roughly an hour, the president concluded by asking the children standing around him about what sports they play.