HONEY PLEASE! ‘Daily Show’ Humiliates ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Guilfoyle The bombshell grift gave host Michael Kosta plenty of fodder.

The Daily Show has torn apart “criminal mastermind” Kimberly Guilfoyle amid a shady financial scandal.

The 57-year-old MAGA figure and former partner of Donald Trump Jr. was exposed for asking a donor to secretly cover a $100,000 American Express bill. Guilfoyle made the request before her congressional hearing to become the U.S. ambassador to Greece–a position she now holds.

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The bombshell Wall Street Journal report included Guilfoyle’s blatant cash demand via texts. “It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she begged Eric Deters, a former congressional candidate from Kentucky. “Please.”

Another alleged message read, “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today. You could just send it here.” The message included a prayer-hands emoji and a PDF of bill payment instructions.

This is the message Deters sent to Guilfoyle, detailing parts of their financial arrangement. Deters says that she had nicknamed him "Jason Statham." Eric Deters

The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta ripped into the story, saying, “Wow, that was not subtle.”

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“Usually it’s ‘Meet me in the parking lot with a suitcase full of bills.’ But Guilfoyle was like, ‘Here is a PDF with instructions for how to send me a bribe,’” he quipped. “Man, if the Justice Department still existed, you’d be in so much trouble.”

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“And damn, $100,000 credit card bill? Ah. Now her current job makes sense,” he continued. “‘Hm, we need a new ambassador who really understands Greece. Kimberly, you’re deep in debt. You’d be perfect.’”

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos. Backgrid

He continued, “Now, maybe you’re thinking, ‘Is it possible that Kimberly Guilfoyle was too stupid to understand that this was wrong?’ And that is a reasonable thought. But judging by her other texts, she knew.”

Kosta panned to footage of Anderson Cooper revealing that, “Guilfoyle began to express concerns about their dealings becoming public and sent him this message on Signal: ‘Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things. It’s really dangerous and not helpful to you or me, while you could simply just call me on Signal.’”

Anderson Cooper shares texts allegedly sent by Kimberly Guilfoyle. CNN

“She added, ‘What a nightmare. You’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship. Stop writing.’”

“Whoa, real criminal mastermind we got here,” Kosta retorted. “She left a paper trail about not leaving a paper trail.”

Kosta tore into both Guilfoyle and the donor, who is now calling her “a grifter.” Deters has erupted over how all the money he sent to Guilfoyle hasn’t resulted in any of his requests, such as sending his original song to Kid Rock and getting him an appearance on Tucker Carlson or Fox News. “You haven’t done squat!” he yelled on TMZ Live.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was busted asking a donor to pay off her credit card bill. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The Daily Show anchor snapped back, “This guy alerted the media because he’s mad that Guilfoyle didn’t hold up her end of the bribery bargain. I’ve never seen someone ask to speak to the manager of corruption before.”

Ultimately, the Comedy Central show concluded that the Trump administration is chock-a-block full of grifters. They dubbed it “Donnie’s List”: “reliable grifters, guaranteed by the president himself.”

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