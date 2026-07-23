‘Daily Show’ Reveals Sad Reality of Trump Goons’ TikToks

The Daily Show roasted Trump’s entire cabinet for jumping on the TikTok bandwagon and being “messy b---hes.”

The president’s top officials have joined the app this week, amid the ongoing war in Iran, a cost-of-living crisis, and a parasite causing a diarrhea outbreak across the country.

Host Desi Lydic shed light on the irony of the government spending their time creating mobile content. “Thanks for giving us content to watch while we’re sitting on the toilet, shitting our guts out from a parasite that you’re not doing anything to stop,” she said.

Lydic played footage of an 80-year-old claiming he is “number one on Tic Tac.” Lydic then played various content that Trump and his top aides have begun posting, including an official White House account and Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.

In one of Trump’s videos, for example, the president inexplicably ended a clip by announcing, “Stop communism.”

Lydic responded incredulously, “What? Where did that come from? That TikTok was directed by M. Night Shyamalan.”

RFK Jr., meanwhile, stuck to being “weird,” as Lydic put it. In a bizarre clip, he’s seen with red, beaming eyes, glaring at the camera.

“What the f---? Jesus,” Lydic said. “It looks like a Terminator who went back in time to stop Sarah Connor from getting vaccinated. Why does he have those laser eyes? Is that how he hunts roadkill?”

In another segment, the White House account posted a black-and-white video of the entire administration, with The White Stripes’s “Seven Nation Army” playing in the background.

“Is this a TikTok or a hype video for a 50-year high school reunion?” the Daily Show anchor said.

But ultimately, she delivered a stark message for the administration. “Aw. I’m glad you guys are having so much fun making TikToks. But remind me—how’s your actual job going?”

The show panned to reporters announcing several bleak headlines: U.S. measles cases hitting a 35-year high, the spread of the parasitic infection hitting produce, and record-breaking cases of cyclosporiasis.

Trump and his top officials have spent the week posting bizarre videos on social media. Evan Vucci/Van Vucci/Reuters

“Listen, we are going through real problems, and you guys are making TikToks? You are so cavalier about all of this. All you care about is your image and your power,” Lydic declared. “But guess what? These are American issues, and it’s only a matter of time before these American issues affect you too.”