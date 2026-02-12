‘Daily Show’ Rips Pam Bondi’s ‘Embarrassing’ Public Meltdown

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper came for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s unhinged meltdown at Capitol Hill, deeming her the “woman who stresses everyone out at book club.”

Bondi, 60, appeared in front of Congress to testify on Jeffrey Epstein and the recently released files by the Department of Justice. Instead, she spiralled, insulting lawmakers, accusing some of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and vehemently sidestepping questions about President Donald Trump and Epstein.

Klepper criticized Bondi’s performance, highlighting the various attacks she hurled at lawmakers. The Daily Show anchor and comedian began sarcastically, “To be fair, though, you’d be in a bad mood too, if you’d spent the last month redacting images of old man genitals from the Epstein files, allegedly."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Justice" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2026. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

“Now, keep in mind, this is not how these hearings traditionally go. The attorney general used to carry some level of seriousness and gravitas,” Klepper said. “It’s only recently that they’d spend a congressional hearing acting like a bratty senior who got called into the principal’s office.”

Klepper continued to say that people were deeply and rightfully upset by Bondi’s remarks, “because they were hoping for justice for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.”

“But for Pam Bondi, there’s only one victim in all of this,” Klepper explained, displaying a clip from the hearing in which Bondi is heard wildly shouting, “Have you apologized to President Trump? Have you apologized to President Trump, all of you?”

In her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Bondi refused to apologize for the handling of the release of the Epstein files. And although she began her testimony by acknowledging Epstein survivors and saying she was “deeply sorry” for what they had to experience, she later refused to apologize directly to the survivors who appeared before her.

Klepper also noted Bondi’s bizarre tangent on the Dow, in which she yelled at committee member Jamie Raskin. “I don’t know why you’re laughing,” she shouted. “The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That’s what we should be talking about!”

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as Attorney General Pam Bondi was cornered over whether she would apologize for the Justice Department's handling of the release of files and failing to redact victims' names. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The comedian called Bondi’s testimony “embarrassing,” adding, “Have you no dignity?!”

Bondi’s frenzied appearance has led to MAGA lawmakers and far-right figures calling for the politician to resign.

