MAGA Names Call for Bondi to Resign After Wild Congressional Meltdown

A flurry of conservative names turned on Pam Bondi after her wild meltdown in front of Congress.

On Wednesday, the attorney general was hauled before lawmakers on Capitol Hill to face a grilling for her botched handling of the Epstein files. What followed was a farce, with the 60-year-old lashing out at her Democratic foes with prepared insults at every turn, preferring to talk about President Donald Trump’s claimed economic successes instead of about Epstein’s crimes.

Bondi twisted in her seat, pointing and yelling at Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, accusing them of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and refusing to answer questions as Epstein’s shocked victims watched from the public gallery.

The bizarre spectacle prompted condemnation across the board. A visibly stunned Republican Rep. Thomas Massie told reporters after the shouting match: “She didn’t answer anything. She came here ready to talk about the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, which seems kind of crazy to me.”

He was not the only conservative to call out Bondi’s sorry performance, as many rushed to demand her resignation or impeachment.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two people during a protest against police violence when he was just 17, wrote: “Pam Bondi needs to resign. Harmeet Dhillon for AG!”

Bondi ranted and raved just feet away from Epstein survivors. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson said Bondi should quit or be fired. Referring to a clip of the AG ranting about stocks instead of answering a question, he wrote on X: “When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign.

“But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year.”

Tim Pool, a prominent pro-Donald Trump commentator and podcaster, also broke from Bondi. During an episode of Timcast, posted to YouTube, he declared: “Man, we are a nation of adult children.”

He added, “I think Pam Bondi has done a...I give her more credit than people do. I was about to say that I think she’s done a decent job, but I can’t. It’s just...I can’t say it.”

“I think they’ve miserably handled the Epstein files. I don’t think we’re serviced as the American people by this kind of yelling,” Pool explained. He also offered a “shout out” to congressmen Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, the architects of the Epstein Transparency Act, “for getting the job done.”

Nick Fuentes, the far-right podcaster, demanded she be impeached even before the meltdown. “Pam Bondi needs to be impeached. You lied about the existence of the files. You lied about unindicted collaborators and accomplices,” he said on his Feb. 9 Rumble show, America First.

The white supremacist, considered to be much further to the right than President Donald Trump but who has dined with him, added that the head of the FBI, Kash Patel, must go, too.

Far-right streamer Nick Fuentes called for Bondi and FBI boss Kash Patel to be impeached. Nick Fuentes / Rumble

“There are people that you acknowledge exist who are likely incriminated in the files that you said did not exist. You lied in the furtherance of a cover-up. Pam Bondi has to be impeached. Kash Patel has to be impeached,” he said.

He explored the topic in a show after the congressional tantrum. “Pam Bondi FOLDS In Senate Hearing,” said the title of the show.

Mary Trump, the estranged niece of the president, said Bondi will remain in her post for a grim reason. “Pam Bondi won’t resign, and she won’t be fired. She’s doing exactly what her boss hired her to do,” she wrote on X.