‘Daily Show’ Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell’s health status remains a mystery, prompting The Daily Show to propose a brutal theory about the Kentucky senator.

Host Ronny Chieng jumped into the McConnell mystery on Tuesday night with a joke that suggests the senator is not coming back anytime soon.

The 84-year-old Republican was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after suffering a reported heart attack at his home in D.C., but there has been no real news about his health since then. McConnell’s office has said the senator is “receiving excellent care” and “appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.”

But since his social media has gone dark and insiders confirmed that he is still recovering in the hospital, even MAGA loyalists have begun to demand proof of life.

Rumors have swirled about Senator Mitch McConnell's health since he was hospitalized. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Chieng began by playing a viral clip of the moment a skydiver carrying the American flag plummeted into a crowded July 4th celebration in California.

“That was not a metaphor for America, because that guy is completely OK,” Chieng said sarcastically. “I mean, seriously, the skydiver is fine, and actually fine, not like Mitch McConnell fine. Just kidding. Mitch is doing great.”

“He’s doing great,” Chieng said, putting both thumbs up and shaking his head. “And he can’t wait to get back,” he quipped.

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history. The lawmaker’s age became increasingly apparent in the last few years, with health scares, medical episodes, and hospitalizations. In 2023, he was hospitalized due to a fall and was treated for a concussion. Months later, he once again fell while disembarking a plane in Washington, D.C. McConnell was temporarily placed in a wheelchair following the two closely timed falls.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has suffered various health issues in the past few years. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The senator being helped by an aide in January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That same year, McConnell froze twice during news conferences until his staff intervened and escorted the senator away.

In June, McConnell was found unconscious at his home and administered CPR. An EMS call made public revealed that he may have suffered a heart attack.

The Kentucky senator’s staff members have remained tight-lipped about his current condition. His team is led by Terry Carmack, McConnell’s camera-shy, longtime aide who is poised to earn over $226,000 this year.

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

McConnell’s spokesperson refused to answer questions from the Daily Beast and a slew of other outlets last week, simply referring to the original statement released to the press.

While some Republicans have claimed to have spoken with McConnell, others allege they are being kept in the dark and are demanding more information.