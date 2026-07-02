Mitch McConnell’s Goons Cornered on Truth About His Health

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s team has refused to answer basic questions about his condition after he was found unconscious at his home last month and administered CPR.

According to an EMS call made public this week, the 84-year-old Republican lawmaker may have suffered a heart attack. But on June 22, a spokesperson for the former Senate majority leader said only that McConnell would not be voting that week, offering no details about his dire medical situation.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp said on June 22, according to Politico.

Mitch McConnell was pushed in a wheelchair at the U.S. Capitol in February after taking a spill. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Now, after the Kentucky senator’s near-fatal medical emergency made headlines, his team is still declining to provide any additional details about McConnell’s condition.

Spokesperson Robert Steurer would not disclose whether McConnell remains hospitalized, whether staff has communicated with the senator since he was found unconscious, or what his diagnosis is. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago.

He also ignored questions about a pay increase for McConnell’s chief of staff, Terry Carmack, whose salary rose from $224,749 in fiscal year 2025 to $226,849.94 in fiscal year 2026.

Carmack’s first job on Capitol Hill was working for the newly elected McConnell in 1985.

McConnell staffers Terry Carmack, left, and Ethan Witt in 2016. Facebook/Boyle County Republican Party/Facebook

Carmack and McConnell have had a working relationship since 1985. Office of Senator McConnell/Office of Senator McConnell

Coincidentally, McConnell—who is the Senate’s third-oldest member and is set to retire at the end of the year—fell gravely ill just two years after a controversial Kentucky law revised the protocol for filling a Senate vacancy before the end of a term.

Previously, state law required Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to appoint a replacement to serve until the next election. But in April 2024, Kentucky Republicans pushed through legislation that scrapped the 1942 precedent. Instead, a special election would be held immediately.

“In House Bill 622, the General Assembly changes its mind for the second time in three years on how vacancies in the United States Senate are filled,” Beshear, 48, said at the time. “Prior to these maneuvers, the same system has been in place since 1942. This administration deserves the same authority as previous administrations.”

A spokesperson for Beshear did not respond to a request for an interview.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has emerged as a top contender in the 2028 presidential race. Stephen Cohen/Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

Kentucky Republicans moved to alter the system amid several health scares McConnell has experienced during his tenure in the Senate.

In February, the former GOP leader checked himself into a hospital “in an abundance of caution” after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” according to his office. McConnell spent about eight days hospitalized and missed several key Senate votes.

In October, the Kentucky senator fell at the Capitol after he was confronted over immigration enforcement. He had previously fallen and injured his wrist in December 2024 and suffered a concussion in 2023 after tripping and falling at a hotel.

The former majority leader has had a string of slip-ups and medical incidents in recent years. Win McNamee/Getty Images

McConnell was the only Republican to oppose Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as national intelligence director, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as health secretary. He also joined GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in voting against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as defense secretary.