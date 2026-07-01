Senator, 84, Secretly Found Unconscious and Given CPR

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 84, was found “unconscious” at his home last month before CPR was administered.

The Republican lawmaker may have suffered a heart attack, according to an emergency personnel call made public and reported by The New York Post.

The June 14 call detailed an emergency dispatch to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., residence, where “CPR in progress” was underway due to “cardiac arrest.”

The Daily Beast has contacted McConnell’s representatives for confirmation.