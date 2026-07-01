Politics

Senator, 84, Secretly Found Unconscious and Given CPR

GRAVELY ILL

Mitch McConnell’s health scare last month was apparently worse than his team let on.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Mitch McConnell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 84, was found “unconscious” at his home last month before CPR was administered.

The Republican lawmaker may have suffered a heart attack, according to an emergency personnel call made public and reported by The New York Post.

The June 14 call detailed an emergency dispatch to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., residence, where “CPR in progress” was underway due to “cardiac arrest.”

The Daily Beast has contacted McConnell’s representatives for confirmation.

Before the call was made public, the Kentucky senator’s latest medical issue had been kept private, even as he remained MIA for more than a week.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

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