Top Republican, 84, Ignores Health Crisis in New Statement

The reason behind former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest hospitalization is still a mystery as the 84-year-old Kentucky senator has remained MIA for over a week.

McConnell will not return to Capitol Hill this week following his hospitalization on the morning of June 14, his office said Monday. The details surrounding McConnell’s health crisis have yet to be revealed.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” said McConnell spokesperson David Popp, according to Politico.

Neither McConnell’s office nor the White House immediately returned the Daily Beast’s requests for comment on the senator’s condition.

The reason behind the senator's second hospitalization this year has yet to be clarified. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

McConnell spokesperson Stephanie Penn previously told the Daily Beast in a statement that the Kentucky senator was receiving “outstanding care” following his second health scare of the year, but was still “fully engaged with staff.”

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, who succeeded McConnell as Senate majority leader, told PunchBowl News on June 15 that he had spoken with the senator, who he said was “clearly dialed into what’s going on” in the Senate chamber despite his hospitalization.

Thune told PunchBowl News that McConnell “wants to be back, but I’ll defer to his staff on when.” Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

McConnell, who is set to retire in January when his seventh term ends later this year, has faced several health scares throughout his tenure as a legislator.

The former GOP leader checked himself into a hospital earlier this year in February “in an abundance of caution” after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” according to his office. McConnell spent around eight days in the hospital and missed several crucial Senate votes in the process.

In October, the Kentucky legislator fell over at the Capitol while he was confronted over immigration enforcement. He had previously fallen and injured his wrist in December 2024 and suffered a concussion in 2023.

The longtime Republican legislator has proven himself a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, 80, throughout his second administration.

McConnell has strayed from Trump throughout his second administration. Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Their relationship frayed following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots; Trump’s tariff measures and reversal of support for Ukraine further soured their alliance.