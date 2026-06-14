Trump Foe, 84, Rushed to Hospital in Medical Scare

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was taken to the hospital Sunday, a statement from his office said. “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” the statement read. McConnell’s office did not provide more details of his hospitalization. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment. McConnell, 84, was hospitalized last year with flu-like symptoms, and has shown signs of frailty on the job, stumbling while fielding questions about ICE in October. McConnell, who is retiring when his term ends this year, is the longest-serving Senate majority leader, with a career spanning four decades. The Republican leader has criticized Donald Trump, 80, and members of his administration over foreign policy, and voted against appointing Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.