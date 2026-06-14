Politics

Trump Foe, 84, Rushed to Hospital in Medical Scare

Sudden Hospitalization

The Republican senator was admitted Sunday morning.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Sen. Mitch McConnell was seen falling in the basement of the Senate Russell Building on Thursday while being asked about ICE by a member of The Sunrise Movement.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was taken to the hospital Sunday, a statement from his office said. “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” the statement read. McConnell’s office did not provide more details of his hospitalization. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment. McConnell, 84, was hospitalized last year with flu-like symptoms, and has shown signs of frailty on the job, stumbling while fielding questions about ICE in October. McConnell, who is retiring when his term ends this year, is the longest-serving Senate majority leader, with a career spanning four decades. The Republican leader has criticized Donald Trump, 80, and members of his administration over foreign policy, and voted against appointing Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Read it at The Guardian
Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now