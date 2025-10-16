Mitch McConnell, 83, Stumbles While Fielding Question About ICE

Republican Senator and former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell to the ground while making his way through the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Video posted on social media showed the 83-year-old senator walking through the basement of the Russell building when he was approached by activists asking him about ICE.

“Do you support ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?” the woman from The Sunrise Movement could be heard asking.

Sen. Mitch McConnell fell in the Russell basement, while being questioned my members of The Sunrise Movement, who took this video. pic.twitter.com/BeGNEE5SgP — Erik Rosales (@ErikRosalesNews) October 16, 2025

As she spoke, the Kentucky senator, who sometimes walks with the support of one of his staffers, could be seen reaching for his aide’s arm before falling to the ground in the busy entryway.

His staffer and a member of the Capitol Hill police quickly helped the senator back to his feet.

The octogenarian turned to smile and wave to the camera, indicating he was “good” before slowly walking away. He appeared to be moving on his own without support as he retreated down the hall.

Sen. Mitch McConnell walking to cast a vote in the Senate at the end of September. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The activists did not approach him or ask further questions after his spill, but a person could be heard snickering off camera as he walked away.

The senator, who was on his way to vote, continued to the Capitol to do so and also participated in the afternoon vote. His office confirmed he was alright.

However, the senator’s tumble comes amid increased scrutiny of the age of multiple lawmakers who have chosen to remain in both the Senate and House and continue to run for Congress well into their 80s and even 90s.

This is not the first time McConnell has taken a spill this year. The former Senate leader used a wheelchair to get around for some time after falling down some steps in early February. His office said the use of the wheelchair was a “precautionary measure.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell was pushed in a wheelchair at the U.S. Capitol in February after taking a spill, but he has since returned to walking to and from Senate votes. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate staffers and reporters typically give the senator some additional space in crowded hallways as he makes his way through the busy Capitol.

McConnell’s past fall and moments where he froze on camera in the middle of speaking in recent years have raised questions about his health.

Last February, he announced he would not run for Senate leadership but would serve out the remainder of his term. Earlier this year, he announced his intention to retire from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires in 2027.