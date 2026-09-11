‘Daily Show’ Star Rips Trump for Treating Voters Like His Ex-Wives

Comedian Roy Wood Jr., 47, roasted Trump for treating voters the same way he treats his multiple ex-wives.

Trump, 80, offered $5,000 to every U.S. adult if midterm elections go his way. He promised to pay what he called “Trump dividends” if Republicans retain their House and Senate majorities in the midterm elections on November 3.

“I just love that we have an administration that treats the American voter like one of his ex-wives,” Wood quipped on CNN. “‘How much money to make you happy? There you go.’ Like, I don’t think it’s wise.”

Roy Wood Jr. was a correspondent on "The Daily Show" for eight years. Comedy Central

“You think that voters should get to sign a prenup with presidents,” CNN anchor John Berman joked.

Wood has hosted CNN’s American adaptation of the news and entertainment panel show Have I Got News for You since September 2024. Before that, he was a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2015 to 2023.

In addition to likening Trump to a surly divorcee who confuses his constituents with his marriages, Wood suggested how the president could improve his bizarre offer.

Trump promised to pay every U.S. adult $5,000 if midterm elections go his way. Evelyn Hockstein

“We’re waiting on our $5,000 from the president,” he said. “The president said we get the money, so I’m waiting on the money. Why not just give us half the money up front? Ain’t that the art of the deal?”

“If you say you’re going to give us $5,000 if it’s a Republican house, then let me get $3,000,” he added.

Despite making and breaking previous similar promises, Trump claimed this round of proposed dividends was possible “because we’ve done so well and because our country is making so much money,” he said. Vice President JD Vance, 42, agreed.

“What the president is just saying... to the American people,” Vance said on Fox News, “is if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re gonna share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth we’re creating.”

The current U.S. debt is around $40 trillion.