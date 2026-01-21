‘Daily Show’ Pitches Norwegians on Trump Nobel Peace Prize

Trump has restrained himself from taking Greenland by force—so far. But the U.S. president did manage to gleefully snatch the other object of his desire: the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper visited Norway, the Nobel’s home country, to see what its citizens thought of the possibility of President Trump actually winning the prize.

“No,” was the unanimous answer across every interviewee, with some adding “no way,” or “he’s crazy.”

The Oslo natives, whose town hall hosts the Nobel ceremony each December, didn’t hold back from sharing their thoughts on Trump’s quest for one of the world’s top honors.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

“I’m not sure he even knows where Norway is, to be honest,” one woman said. “He seems to have a lot of opinions about it, though,” she continued before sarcastically remarking that the president does, however, know where Greenland is.

Another woman called Trump a “douchebag, son of a b---h.”

Afterwards, her friend said that the president was “eingebildet,” a German word meaning “conceited.” When asked who in German history the U.S. president reminded her of, she pleaded the Fifth.

“I think we don’t want to say that,” she said, side-eying her friend.

One Norwegian said that he knew many people who were fans of Trump. “They’re kind of crackheads, or nut heads,” he said, expressing worry that the U.S. president might seek retribution after not receiving the award in December.

On December 10, the Nobel Peace Prize was given to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Earlier this month, the Nobel Laureate “presented” the award to President Trump, who, all too happily, seized it from her.

Machado said that Trump “deserves” the award for the work he has done in his second term, a belief he shares. Many believe it was an attempt to curry favor with the U.S. president, who, days prior, oversaw a military operation that captured and arrested Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Nicolas Maduro was arrested as part of Trump's Venezuela operation. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Following the publicity stunt, the Nobel Institute issued a statement reiterating that Nobel Prizes “cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others.”

Every Norwegian The Daily Show interviewed made one thing clear: they lost respect for the U.S. following Trump’s reelection.

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I’m not living in the U.S.A,” the German woman declared. “Most people that I talk to don’t want to go there anymore.”

“We want to boycott the U.S.A. right now,” her friend added.

“I have lost very much respect for America after they continue to support Trump,” another woman said. “I remember the first time he was elected, I was like, ‘They will never elect him,’ and they still did. And I was very surprised then, and I’m equally surprised now.”