Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, who announced his retirement from acting in 2017, is back to the screen in Anemone, a film he co-wrote with his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who is making his feature directorial debut.

Ronan, 27, is one of two sons of Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller—famed playwright Arthur Miller’s daughter. His first ever feature film is getting the ultimate nepo baby treatment, with Focus Features and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B producing.

The father-son project will explore the “complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons,” according to Focus’ description of the melancholy movie, which also stars Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Ronan Day Lewis, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller attend the "She Came To Me" New York Screening at Metrograph on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The first trailer for the film shows Day-Lewis as a recluse who reluctantly reunites with his estranged brother (Bean) after he seeks him out in the woods of Northern England. Secrets, confessions, and a history of violence create the perfect storm for a reckoning, which Day-Lewis will play with his usual emotional depth despite swearing off his profession seven years ago.

His spokeswoman told Variety in 2017, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor... This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

A combination of pictures shows actor Daniel Day-Lewis posing with his three Oscars for Best Actor in Hollywood, California (From L): in March 2, 1990 for his role in " My Left Foot", in February 28, 2008 for his role in "There Will Be Blood" and in February 24, 2013 for his role in "Lincoln". British-Irish actor Daniel Day-Lewis wins a record third best actor Oscar on February 24, 2013 confirming his status as one of the finest actors of his generation. AFP PHOTO / Scott FLYNN / Robyn BECK / Joe KLAMAR (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) AFP/AFP via Getty Images

He explained further in a rare interview with W Magazine later that year, “I knew it was uncharacteristic to put out a statement, but I did want to draw a line. I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project. All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”

Day-Lewis cited lingering depression after playing Reynolds Woodcock in what was meant to be his last film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, as his reason for stepping away at the time.