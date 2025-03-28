Tom Hanks’ Rapper Son Chet Pulls Ultimate Nepo Baby Move

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks got some help from his dad for his latest music video, which featured several recreated scenes from Forrest Gump and a cameo only a bonafide nepo baby could land.

Chet Hanks, who also goes by stage name Chet Haze, has joined forces with Drew Arthur to form new country duo called Something Out West, and the two-man group released the music video for one of its first singles on Friday titled “You Better Run‚” featuring several iconic scenes from the 1994 film—and several appearances from Chet’s famous father.

The video opens with Chet sing-rapping on a bus stop bench, recreating the famous “Life is like a box of chocolates” scenes, as he offers a nurse, and later an elderly woman, the treats just like in the film while continuously singing along to the track. The rest of the band sings and plays on board Forrest’s “Jenny” boat, as Chet also recreates the moment the kid version of the character runs from bullies who throw rocks at him.

Returning again and again to the bench scene throughout, Tom Hanks ultimately appears, looking bewildered and shaking his head as he son raps and bops next to him. Hanks comically rubs his head and stares confusedly at the camera as Chet appears in a different scene later, donning Forrest’s iconic “I just felt like runnin‘” get-up, from the tiny red-rimmed shorts to the long, scruffy beard and red hat.

It all ends with a smirk of approval from Hanks and a sweet father-son handshake and hug.

Despite his parents (including mom Rita Wilson) often steering clear of controversy, Chet has regularly attracted less than favorable attention to himself in recent years, from the domestic violence accusations made against him by an ex-girlfriend, to his inadvertently bolstering the white nationalist movement with his “White Boy Summer” declarations, to his anti-mask and anti-vaccine rhetoric at the height of COVID.

As Hanks’ son went public with his history with substance abuse, the actor voiced his support, telling Entertainment Tonight, “As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally,” and will support him “every step of the way.” Chet is also venturing further into acting, appearing alongside Kate Hudson in Netflix’s Running Point to positive reviews.