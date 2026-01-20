David Beckham Calls Out His Kids’ ‘Mistakes’ After Son Lashes Out

David Beckham said children make “mistakes” on social media just hours after his son lashed out at his parents on Instagram.

The soccer star’s son, Brooklyn, 26, savaged dad David, 50, and mom Victoria, 51, on Monday in a screed alleging they had tried to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz and frequently briefed the press for their own ends.

Brooklyn Beckham attended Paris Fashion Week with parents David and Victoria in 2021. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

David is at the Davos World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps, where he appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box alongside Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to discuss the business of sport.

As David’s time on the panel began to wind down, host Becky Quick said, “I’ve liked what you’ve said about social media, David, in the past, just that it’s easier growing up without it. I think about my own kids who are growing up with everything they’ve ever done being posted on it.

Brooklyn Beckham has firmly entrenched himself with his wife, Nicola Peltz (R). Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“What do you say to people who are growing up right now, people who are dealing with those things just from a mental health perspective?” he asked.

“You know, I’ve always spoken about social media and the power of social media, you know, for the good and for the bad,” Beckham replied. “For the bad, we’ve talked about what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. What I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well—use it for the right reasons. You know, I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF, and it’s been the biggest tool to make people around the world aware of what’s going on for children.

David Beckham is at Davos's World Economic Forum, where he made his comments about social media. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

“And I’ve tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same for my children, to educate them,” he said. “They make mistakes, children are allowed to make mistakes, that’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids, but you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

David’s candid discussion about children making mistakes on social media comes at a crucial time.

The night before, Brooklyn ripped into his parents, framing it as a bid to tell his side of an otherwise one-sided conversation.

David and Brooklyn appeared close in public only a few years ago. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he began.

“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn wrote. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.’”

From there, he went on to say his parents “have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” “endlessly to ruin my relationship,” and placed “lies in the media… to preserve their own facade.”

David Beckham is in Davos - Sky's @pkelso took the chance to ask about his son's recent Instagram post.



Brooklyn Peltz Beckham broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents, saying he does not want to reconcile with his family.https://t.co/MYS7eu1QHb pic.twitter.com/AN8W8qaM7g — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2026

He also hurled a slew of insults, including calling their social media output “performative” and relationships “inauthentic.” The monologue included several case-specific accusations, such as his mother pulling a wedding dress for Peltz at the last minute, and claiming, “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

The feud between parents and son has been brewing for months, with Brooklyn even suggesting in his post that issues had been simmering before he and Peltz’s lavish wedding in 2022.

David’s Squawk Box appearance wasn’t the only time the ugly situation was center stage during Davos, which this year was focused on the theme, “A Spirit Of Dialogue.” As the Inter Miami co-owner tried to squeeze through a crowd, he was asked by Sky News whether or not he had a message for his son.

Beckham completely ignored the questions and kept on walking by.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for David and Victoria Beckham for comment.