DEEP POCKETS Trumpy Nepo Baby Wants Elon Musk’s Help With CNN Takeover David Ellison is looking for cash ahead of his company’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Getty

Elon Musk could potentially have a stake in CNN.

Semafor reported that Musk is one of several investors being considered for a cash infusion into Skydance Paramount, as the company’s Trump-friendly CEO, David Ellison, looks to ease the financial burden of taking over Warner Bros. Discovery.

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Citing people familiar with the matter, the site said that the size of Musk’s potential investment could not yet be determined. Ellison has already tapped the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi to help fund the merger.

Musk is one of several investors being considered, according to Semafor. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The news comes after Ellison, the son of tycoon and Trump buddy David Ellison, overcame legal hurdles to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which will add CNN under the family’s umbrella. It also follows Trump’s White House ban on CNN, MSNOW, and Politico.

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Skydance gobbled up Paramount last year, which gave the conglomerate control of CBS News. The news organization has since been rebranded with a more MAGA-friendly image, and newly installed CBS News head Bari Weiss has been accused of censoring Trump-critical stories.

Ellison has faced constant questions about his political affiliations after cozying up to Trump. Jeff Bottari/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The report notes that Musk, the X owner and Tesla founder, has received significant financial support from Larry Ellison, including a $1 billion investment in X in 2022 and investments in Tesla in 2018. The site reports that Ellison also served on Tesla’s board of directors for years.

Weiss is expected to head CNN in addition to CBS News when the merger is complete. Leigh Vogel/Leigh Vogel, Getty Images

Musk is consistently embroiled in controversy for his tirades on his social media platform, where he pushes far-right and white supremacist ideals. He is also known as Trump’s right-hand man in the 2024 election, investing almost $300 million in his campaign.

Larry Ellison has invested heavily in Musk's businesses. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The upcoming documentary, Musk, alleges that the world’s richest man may have manipulated the vote to have Trump elected.

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