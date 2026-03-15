Defiant Stars Take Trump Protest to Next Level at Oscars

Stars are wrapping up the awards season with a cherry on top of their anti-ICE, anti-war, anti-Trump sentiment.

At the Oscars on Sunday, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem wore a pin that said “No a la Guerra,” which translates to “No War.” As he ascended the stage with Priyanka Chopra to present the award for International Feature Film, Bardem said, “No to war, and free Palestine.”

Javier Bardem wears a pin which reads: "Palestine", and a “No a la guerra” (“No to war”) pin, on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2026. Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/Reuters

Star soccer player Abby Wambach walked the red carpet on Sunday with her partner Glennon Doyle, who donned a black, bejeweled handbag with the message, “F--- ICE” on it. Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles appeared on the carpet wearing the “ICE OUT” pins the stars have been wearing all season, just a month after performing an original song at an anti-ICE protest in New York City.

Sara Bareilles was one of several stars spotted ahead of the Sunday show wearing the pin. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The “ICE OUT” campaign pins have become a staple of awards season, with celebrities like Grammy-winning artists Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish among those wearing them at the February awards show. A variation on the pins, “BE GOOD,” in honor of 37-year-old mom of three Renee Good, who was gunned down by the agency in January, was worn by stars Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne, and more at the Golden Globes.

The Independent Spirit Awards included anti-ICE messages from the stage, including from Emmy-winning White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell, who went off script to say “F--- ICE” last month, as did artists who took the stage at the Globes and Grammys.

Glennon Doyle, bag detail, attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The more overt anti-ICE protests on the red carpet at the Oscars suggest more comments from the stage later in the evening, when Conan O’Brien will be hosting the awards ceremony for the second time. Last year, O’Brien remained largely apolitical throughout the evening. Last month, he admitted that he will do the same this year, telling the New Yorker Radio Hour that Donald Trump is “bad for humor.”

“There are comedians who, when they talk about Trump, quickly get very angry,” O’Brien said at the time, “And I’ve said this before, but I think it’s possible to surrender your best weapon. Your best weapon is to be funny.”