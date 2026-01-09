Demi Moore Makes Rare Comments About Early Days Dating Bruce Willis

Demi Moore shared a rare, personal remembrance about ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore, 63, spoke about her time with Willis in a conversation with Kate Hudson, 46, at Soho House in West Hollywood. The two actresses took part in a Q&A at a special screening for Song Sung Blue, the musical film in which Hudson co-stars.

“This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day,” Moore told Hudson, who smiled. “So I just want to bring in and say, watching the movie reminded me of when he would just blast Neil Diamond. I’d say, ‘What’s going on?’ And he would say, ‘It’s Neil Diamond day!’”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters. Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Moore said that Willis “kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!”

Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackson, who plays Mike Sardina, a Neil Diamond tribute performer, and Hudson as Claire Sardina, his wife.

Moore and Willis, 70, were married from 1987 until 2000. The former couple have three daughters together, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

They remained close after their divorce. “I still love Demi. We’re very close,” Willis told Rolling Stone in 2009. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside.”

The former couple posed for a Vanity Fair photo shoot in September 2025, alongside Moore and Willis’s children and Willis’s current wife, Emma Heming and their children. Heming and Willis married in 2009 and have been together for 18 years.

In 2023, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia [FTD]. The Sixth Sense actor moved out of his family home in 2025, in what Heming described as “one of the hardest decisions” of her life. Heming and Willis share two children, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Actor Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Heming faced backlash over this decision, but Moore was among those who jumped to her defense.