Celebrity

Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband’s Death

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU

The country superstar appeared at the opening celebration of Dollywood’s 40th season.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
InterviewsWhat Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?
Louis Peitzman
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
CelebrityTruth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Hot Takes‘Ted Lasso’ Should Remain Dead and Gone
Kevin Fallon
ReviewsNetflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky