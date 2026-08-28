Dolly Parton’s Gravesite ‘Crawling With Cops’ Ahead of Family Gathering

Dolly Parton’s burial site was “crawling with cops” before about a dozen of her family members gathered for a memorial, according to Page Six.

Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, appeared to be “in charge” of the gathering at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, greeting people upon arrival and coordinating with security personnel and police officers. Seaver, who was Parton’s head of security, broke the news of her death at 80 on Tuesday over Instagram. The family’s official announcement followed, and Parton’s representatives revealed Wednesday that the country star had died after a “brief battle with cancer.”

Flowers and signs are left in front of a mural of Dolly Parton in Ringgold, where the country music star married Carl Dean, in Georgia. Parton will be buried next to Dean in a Nashville cemetery. REUTERS/Jayla Whitfield-Anderson Jayla Whitfield-Anderson/REUTERS

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” the family’s statement said.

It’s unclear whether the funeral had taken place, though a representative confirmed the ceremony would be small, private, and for immediate family.

Musician Dolly Parton attends the Opening Weekend Celebration of Dollywood on April 24, 1993 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella, Getty Images

Parton’s burial site is right next to her late husband, Carl Dean’s. Dean’s parents are also buried in Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, as well as fellow country singers Porter Wagoner and Tammy Wynette.

In his video announcement of her death, Seaver shared one of Parton’s requests for her funeral.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because, after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest,” he said.