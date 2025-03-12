Reviewssee-this

TV’s New Cornucopia of Shootouts, Drugs, and Hillbilly Nazis

GRITTY

The biggest reason to watch “Dope Thief” is the dynamo pairing of stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura.

Nick Schager
Nick Schager 

Entertainment Critic

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+
Nick Schager

Nick Schager

Entertainment Critic

nschager

Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘Snow White’ Premiere Curtailed by Disney After Actresses’ Controversies
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Hot TakesRay Nicholson: Jack Nicholson’s Son Comes Out of Nepo Baby Shadow
Andrew Crump
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
The Last LaughThe Deeply Normal Person Behind TV’s Most ‘Insane Maniac’
Matt Wilstein
ReviewsBrian Cox’s Erect Penis Can’t Save This Dreadful Movie
Nick Schager