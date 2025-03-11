Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Reviews
‘The Electric State’ Is Like Steven Spielberg Threw Up on Screen
NOSTALGIA OVERLOAD
The new Netflix film cost $320 million to make. What a colossal waste.
Nick Schager
Entertainment Critic
Published
Mar. 11 2025
7:00AM EDT
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix
Nick Schager
Entertainment Critic
nschager
Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Gives Us Yet Another Full Frontal Scene
Emma Fraser
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Reviews
I Watched Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show and Now I Need a Lobotomy
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
Amy Poehler Reveals How ‘Seriously’ Meryl Streep Took ‘SNL50’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry News
‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson