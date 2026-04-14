Dr. Oz Reveals Trump’s Alarming Diet Coke Delusion

Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the extent of Donald Trump’s Diet Coke addiction and the defenses the president uses to justify his habit.

Speaking on Donald Trump Jr.’s Rumble podcast, Triggered With Don Jr., Oz dissected the president’s addiction with his son. The duo brought up the topic while discussing an infamous photograph taken on Air Force One in 2024. In the viral picture, Trump, his son, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Health Secretary RFK Jr. are seen eating a heap of McDonald’s food.

“Your dad replicates that weekly in the Oval Office,” Oz, 65, joked to Don Jr., 48.

But the details worsened, with the MAGA “doctor” and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator revealing Trump’s dietary choices while he sits in the Oval Office.

Oz explained what he and RFK Jr. often see while joining the president for meetings, saying, “He’ll first start off with candy bars—you know that little drawer he’ll call it? Then he’ll hit the red button, and then comes the diet soda pop. Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, it’s poured on grass, so therefore must kill cancer cells in the body. I’m not even going to argue this right now!"

Dr. Oz and Don Jr. discussed the president's diet. Rumble/Triggered

Oz also shared an anecdote about the president enjoying a Fanta on Air Force One “the other day,” prompting the him to react in horror.

“I say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And he starts to sheepishly grin, and he says, ‘This stuff is good for me, it kills cancer cells. It’s fresh-squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?’”

Donald Trump Jr. leaped to his father’s defense, responding, “Maybe he’s onto something because I will say this: I know a lot of guys pushing 80, not a lot that have his kind of energy, recall, stamina... maybe there’s something there.”

Don Jr. said his father may be the “exception.”

Oz decided to defend his MAGA boss’s health, too, recalling that he examined Trump’s health reports on a 2016 episode of his show. Oz said that the then-Republican presidential nominee was in “perfect health.”

“Your dad argues, when he’s on the campaign trail, he doesn’t want to get sick. So he eats junk food, but it’s food made in large, reputable chains because they have quality control in meals,” Oz continued.

The two continued to dissect Trump’s diet, with both scrambling to explain the president’s eating and drinking habits.

Trump's Diet Coke addiction is long documented. AP

“Food... that’s his thing,” the president’s son said. “He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t do drugs, he never did. So he always jokes when he pushes that button for the Diet Coke or the candy... he jokes, ‘that’s my alcohol.’”

“I do want to pay some credit to him, I’ve had a lot of meals where he’s not eating...” Oz added. “I mean, the food at Mar-a-Lago is top-tier food.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz joined the Trump administration. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s eldest son insisted, “Even if he’s not going to adhere to a perfect diet himself, he wants people to have that knowledge.”

Oz has written several books on dieting and healthy eating, including Food Can Fix It and You: On a Diet: The Insider’s Guide to Easy and Permanent Weight Loss, but was criticized for promoting alternative solutions and weight-loss drugs on his TV program, The Dr. Oz Show.