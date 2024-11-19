RFK Jr. Ratted Out Over McDonald’s Meal on Trump Flight

Donald Trump Jr. and House Speaker Mike Johnson put the rumors to rest on Monday, confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did indeed eat the McDonald’s meal in front of him in a picture that went viral over the weekend.

Trump Jr. appeared on the Charlie Kirk podcast on Monday and described the scene on Trump Force One during an early morning flight that led to the photo in question.

Kennedy in the image holds a McDonald’s burger with a bottle of Coke sitting nearby, a look of concern plastered on his face.

Hours after Trump Jr.‘s appearance on Monday, Johnson also told reporters: “I think he did actually eat some of the McDonalds, I am not sure if I should say that, but I think he did.”

Kennedy, who Trump has nominated as the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, just last week trashed the president-elect for his unhealthy meal choices.

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison,” Kennedy told “The Joe Polish Show.”

“You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

Trump Jr. explained to Kirk that the group, consisting of Trump Jr., his father, Elon Musk, Speaker Johnson and Kennedy, were on their way home from an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night when the decision was made to make a 3 a.m. McDonald’s run.

“We’re just having fun,” Trump Jr. said.

“We got back on the plane...Bobby did have, have some McDonald’s. We definitely had some fun with that one. The memes about it, I mean, he definitely looks like he got his hand caught in the cookie jar with that one.

“We joked, ‘MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) starts on Monday.’ Like all good diets, you’ve got to have a cheat day once in a while. People just had a good time with it.”

Trump Jr. said the conversation on the flight, including Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, was “one of the most epic conversations” and “it was incredible, we have such an incredible opportunity to do something different.”