RFK Jr. Trashes Trump’s Fast Food Diet: ‘Just Poison’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist advising President-elect Donald Trump on health policy, said the food that America’s next leader eats is so unhealthy it’s practically “poison.”

Trump is notorious for his love of fast food, and even pretended to work at McDonald‘s during the election campaign as part of a wild publicity stunt.

President-elect Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Kennedy confirmed that Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is no act, adding that it’s arguably detrimental to his health.

“The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” he told marketing industry podcaster Joe Polish at a live recording of his “The Joe Polish Show” published Tuesday. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

Kennedy added that one of Trump’s best friends claimed he has never seen the Republican politician drink water, and nodded to his well-know love of Diet Coke.

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

“And then he [drinks] Diet Coke,” Kennedy added. “I was with Dana White the other day... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never.“

The Coca Cola company is not happy with me--that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012

A YouTube video posted by Trump’s granddaughter Kai contains footage of Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort on election night watching returns.

Upon close inspection, one clip shows him with what appears to be a glass of cola while an aide delivers takeout food to his table.

A closeup of a still from a YouTube video posted by Kai Trump shows her grandfather with what appears to be a glass of cola as an aide delivers takeout food. Kai Trump/YouTube

The former Democrat-turned-independent Kennedy endorsed Trump after dropping an unaligned bid for the presidency. While a core part of his campaign was advocating for dubious health issues, he is not wrong that a steady diet of fast food and Diet Coke is unadvisable.

Kennedy also flagged another potentially unhealthy behaviour in 78-year-old Trump’s routine: not sleeping.

“He has this extraordinary energy and the last day we were with him he was up 48 hours, so when he gave his acceptance speech he had been up 48 hours, literally 48 hours with no sleep,” Kennedy told Polish’s audience. “I’m 70, I feel like I have a lot of endurance, but overnight at this point... I could do that a lot when I was a kid, but he does it all the time.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommend adults get seven hours of sleep per day.