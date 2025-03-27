Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Industry News
Duke University Is Not Happy With ‘The White Lotus’
NOT ON OUR WATCH
The prestigious school was disturbed by how its official merchandise was used on a recent episode of the show.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 26 2025
8:25PM EDT
HBO
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Hot Takes
The Books ‘White Lotus’ Characters Are Reading Are Hilarious
Laura Wheatman Hill
The Last Laugh
What Shocked ‘Surrounded’ Star Sam Seder Most About His MAGA Opponents
Matt Wilstein
Celebrity
‘Snow White’ Producer’s Nepo Son Sounds Off on Rachel Zegler
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry News
‘Adolescence’ Creator Fires Back at ‘Absurd’ Backlash to Hit Netflix Show
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Celebrity
How Disney Tried to Save ‘Snow White’ by Silencing Rachel Zegler
Eboni Boykin-Patterson