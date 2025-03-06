Reviewssee-this

‘Eephus’: This New Baseball Movie Is an Instant Sports Classic

HOME RUN

“Eephus” is a sweet and sad tribute to the national pastime and the guys who love it.

Nick Schager
Nick Schager 

Entertainment Critic

Jeff Saint Dic, David Torres Jr., Theodore Bouloukos, Ethan Ward, John R. Smith Jr., and Brendan “Crash” Burt.
Music Box Films
Nick Schager

Nick Schager

Entertainment Critic

nschager

Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
CelebrityDrew Barrymore Uses Meghan’s New Name on Her TV Show
Nandika Chatterjee
CelebrityThe Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityJason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson
Recaps‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Please Get Kathy Hilton Off My TV Screen
Alec Karam