Ellen DeGeneres’ home in England’s Cotswolds has been struck by floodwaters following reports that the comedian had fled America with wife Portia de Rossi in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential win.

Sources claimed that DeGeneres and de Rossi were dumping the U.S. to never return, but all that may change after the pair’s bucolic life was allegedly hit this week by Storm Bert, reported the Daily Mail.

According to the Mail, the storm wreaked havoc on couple’s multi-million-dollar, 43-acre farmhouse, leaving the surrounding fields completely swamped.

“The flood waters are rising by the hour,” an unnamed nearby resident told the Mail. “This is the worst I have seen it in years.”

The Hollywood pair put their Montecito mansion up for sale and headed for the Cotswolds —which is already home to a number of celebrities , including David and Victoria Beckham—just as DeGeneres also wrapped the release of her last stand-up comedy special, For Your Approval.

A source close to DeGeneres and de Rossi told TMZ that they were “very disillusioned” by the election results and had to “get the hell out.”

The pair reportedly fled for England after Donald Trump’s win. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH

The former talk show host had been a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” DeGeneres wrote in an August Instagram post.

DeGeneres’ new home of choice is a farmhouse that was converted into a luxurious mansion, replete with six beds, a five-bay garage, a gym, offices, and a pool—but also a separate cottage guest house and attached barns to secure the estate’s rural charm, according to the Mail.

DeGeneres and de Rossi were recently spotted in an Instagram post hanging out with singer Natalie Imbruglia earlier this month at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub in the region owned by Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.