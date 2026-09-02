Elliot Page Shares Shocking Career Update After ‘The Odyssey’

Elliot Page has opened up about how his career hasn’t changed in the way one would expect, after starring in “one of the greatest movies ever made.”

Page appeared on the On Film...With Kevin McCarthy podcast following his turn as Sinon in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster epic The Odyssey, where he said the offers haven’t been rolling in despite the film’s mega success.

“I think it’s a little tricky for me to get cast right now,” Page said. The actor came out as transgender on social media in 2020. “I think that’s probably for obvious pretty obvious reasons,” he continued before quipping, “The Canadian thing.”

Page became the center of criticism for the film despite having a very small role. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Page was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for Juno before coming out as trans in 2008. He has appeared in just a handful of projects since transitioning—including Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and the 2023 film Close to You—before landing a role in Nolan’s adaptation. His casting became a point of contention for MAGA proponents, particularly Elon Musk, who launched a months-long social media tirade over Page’s inclusion in the film.

Page hasn’t commented on the Tesla CEO’s frequent online meltdowns and mean-spirited posts about his role, but he said on Tuesday that he’s “noticed” the film’s impact.

“I mean, I’m just an observer like everyone else,” he said. “Whether I’m watching the news when I’m in Canada, and CBC is making a reference in terms of politics, or you know the endless memes.”

Elliot Page as Sinon. Universal Pictures

Despite MAGA’s meltdown over the casting, Page only appears in about five and a half minutes of the film’s 173-minute runtime. But not all the attention has been negative, he said.

“It’s such a the best thing you can hear as an actor, is people… have been affected by the Hades scene and so that seems to be consistently what people want to talk about and how it moved them,” Page explained. “It made them think about something in their own life, and it’s been a really beautiful thing to connect with people because I’m not in the movie a ton.”

Page was nominated for Best Actress in 2008 for "Juno." Reuters/Eric Gaillard

He went on, “It is obviously a reflection of Chris and his skill and how he can take a character like this,” who does “not necessarily have the most prominent screen time, but can find that sort of emotional connection.”

Though his career hasn’t exactly exploded post-Odyssey, Page said he has no regrets about his career thus far.

“Look, I’ve been so lucky. I’ve been so lucky in my career and gotten to play some really fantastic parts and be a part of some wonderful projects,” he said.