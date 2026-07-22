Elon Musk is taking his obsession with The Odyssey to the next level, vowing to remake Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster using his controversial AI tool.

For nearly a year, the 55-year-old trillionaire has been at the helm of right-wing hysteria over the IMAX adaptation of the Greek classic. Following the release and critical acclaim of the film last week, Musk has now claimed he wants to create his own rendition of Homer’s tale.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk said on X on July 22.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Grok is the AI-powered image and video generator launched by xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence arm. The AI tool has been plagued with ethical issues since its release, being repeatedly accused of creating non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women.

Musk’s post on X was accompanied by a user-prompted, Grok-created recreation of The Odyssey, which the Tesla founder now wants to expand.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising to make an "accurate" version of the Greek classic. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Ironically enough, Musk’s claim was fact-checked by Grok itself. A user on X asked the chatbot about “the odds” of Musk’s remake happening.

“Low odds for a full feature-length historically accurate Odyssey movie from Grok Imagine by Dec 31 2026,” replied the chatbot. “Short scenes and dialogue clips are already impressive but scaling to coherent 90+ minutes with perfect continuity narrative flow and Homeric fidelity is a steep technical climb.”

Lupita Nyong'o plays Helen of Troy. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Grok called the proposition “ambitious.”

Doubling down on this ambition hours later, Musk responded to a post on X about recreating The Odyssey with vocal Trump supporter Mel Gibson.

“I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek,” wrote an account on X.

“I’m down,” responded Musk.

Musk has been in a frenzy over Nolan’s film, with a flurry of posts that have subsequently prompted larger conservative meltdowns across social media.

Matt Damon (center) played Odysseus. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

His primary qualm has been the Oscar-winning director’s casting choices: namely, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and trans actor Elliot Page as Greek warrior Sinon.

Musk dubbed Page’s casting as “one of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard.” He attacked Nyong’o’s casting, too, prompting swift backlash from the likes of Alec Baldwin.

But Musk’s indignation over Nolan’s take on the centuries-long tale has been shot down by critics. Despite his many claims, people have pointed out that Homer’s tale is a mythological one, inherently shutting down MAGA’s critiques of historical “accuracy.”

Screenshot/X

Despite conservative hysteria, The Odyssey has already stormed the box office, beating projections in its debut weekend alone and winning widespread praise for its performances, visual grandeur, and thematic poignancy.