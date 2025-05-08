Elmo is thrilled to announce that he is officially #OpentoWork.

Yes, it’s true.

Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt all federal funds to PBS, the free broadcasting service home to many children’s educational programs. Is it a coincidence that this came after Sesame Street has spent the last four decades trolling him with a muppet called Donald Grump? You can decide for yourself.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Elmo did the unthinkable and created a LinkedIn profile, where he wrote a post updating everyone on his current job status.

Elmo’s LinkedIn update has me 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/mSJnw5k3Xz — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) May 8, 2025

“Unfortunately, Elmo was recently laid off because of federal budget cuts,” the Muppet wrote, before continuing: “Elmo worked at Sesame Street for over 40 years. Elmo is sad. Elmo loved his time at Sesame Street.”

The Muppet then went on to provide LinkedIn users with a list of skills that he believes makes him stand out amongst other candidates applying for similar roles.

First, he gives great hugs.

“Elmo LOVES hugs,” the Muppet declared.

Second, he can spell his name, and he can help others spell theirs too.

“Elmo can recognize the letter E.”

And unlike our country’s current President, Elmo can “feel empathy,” a quality that puts him above all other candidates in the internet’s eyes.

Given the current state of the job market, the Muppet also announced that he is “open to working part-time and remote,” understanding that an applicant can’t be as choosy as they would like after a layoff.

Elmo ends his post with a heartfelt reminder of why he is such a beloved figure in children’s media. He also reminds people to contact their local congresspersons and ask for their help in saving public media.

“While Elmo is sad, Elmo is excited for what comes next. And one more thing, Elmo loves you.”

This post is a good reminder to everyone.

Don’t be like Donald Grump, the Grouch who loves trash and has a fragile ego. Our world has enough greedy Grouches with fragile egos to go around. Instead, what we need are more Muppets like Elmo—kind, caring, and fuzzy monsters who just want to help kids learn how to read and count and make them feel like they have a friend to help them navigate this scary world.