Elon Musk Melts Down Over Damning Documentary ‘Hit Piece’

Musk, the documentary by filmmaker Alex Gibney slated for release on October 16, is clearly triggering the Tesla CEO, judging by his meltdown on X.

Musk is portrayed in the documentary as “petty, narcissistic, megalomaniacal, cruel,” and “detached from humans at a personal level,” according to an early look at the film as described in Deadline. The film also raises questions about whether the world’s richest person may have used his Starlink system to “steal the 2024 election for Donald Trump,” as one journalist put it.

Now, Musk himself has unleashed on the upcoming film, slamming it as nothing more than a “hit piece.”

Musk slammed an upcoming documentary about him as a "hit piece" on Wednesday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Gibney just assembled a hit list of people who either have an ax to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an ax to grind),” he wrote in one of several reply posts on X about the documentary on Wednesday.

He then declared the filmmaker “has ZERO integrity” and called Gibney a “horrible human.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley St. Clair, one of several women who share at least 14 children with Musk, claims in the documentary that he told her before the election that he would unleash the “anomaly in the matrix.”

Musk is accused of election interference by a former girlfriend in the documentary. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci, REUTERS

St. Clair also told Gibney that Musk referred to his “10,000 lasers in space”—an apparent reference to his Starlink system. According to the outlet, the film does not reinforce St. Clair’s claims, but it does show text messages that appear to corroborate what Musk told her.

Musk wrote on X on Wednesday during his crusade against the film that St. Clair “craves the spotlight.”

St. Clair announced last year that she had a child with Musk. Ashley St. Clair/X

He also denied St. Clair’s claim that she turned down a $40 million NDA to stop talking about him. “She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims,” he wrote in another post.

The Tesla CEO spent a chunk of his afternoon amplifying posts complaining about the film, which slated for release in October. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One thing is certain: Musk openly championed Trump in 2024, pouring nearly $300 million into pushing Trump and other Republican candidates and offering a rallygoer $1 million to sign a petition for his pro-Trump PAC.

In his attacks on the film’s credibility on Wednesday, Musk spent the afternoon amplifying self-adulatory X posts. In response to one user who wrote that Musk fans should “deny, ignore, move on” from coverage of the upcoming film, Musk wrote, “It’s a psy op.”

Musk has previously admitted to operating burner accounts.