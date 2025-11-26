Eminem: The Real Housewives Are ‘Harassing’ Me

Eminem is getting annoyed with the stars of The Real Housewives.

The rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, claims current star Gizelle Bryant and series alum Robyn Dixon are “harassing” him into appearing for a deposition related to their “shady” trademark dispute, after they filed a motion over a scheduling conflict.

Eminem filed to dispute the RHOP stars’ use of the term “shady” in 2023 for their Reasonably Shady podcast. The rapper has been known as “Slim Shady” for decades.

But Bryant, 55, and Dixon, 46, are putting pressure on the rapper for being too “difficult” to get a hold of. Eminem claimed he was deposed at a time that didn’t fit his schedule. After 11 a.m. ET didn’t work for the rapper on October 29, he suggested a time after 2 p.m., which rubbed the TV stars the wrong way.

The "Real Housewives of Pontomac" stars have been in a dispute with Eminem over their "Reasonably Shady" podcast title since 2023. Bravo/Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty

Bryant and Dixon argued that the suggested time was “unreasonable.”

They then cited an email from Eminem’s lawyer, who wrote to them that getting the rapper “to commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him,” as evidence that the rapper wasn’t putting in the proper effort to settle the matter, reported Page Six.

The RHOP stars said the back-and-forth implies they “should be grateful to depose [him] when he is available,” and that the “take-it-or-leave-it approach shows a lack of good faith.”

Eminem’s lawyer argued the reality show stars’ “refusal to cooperate” on a time was becoming something more sinister. Bryant and Dixon’s “insistence [on] filing a motion over a three-hour start-time difference” shows their “pursuit of [his] deposition is designed to harass.”

After the parties couldn't agree on a deposition time, the RHOP stars argued the rapper said the rapper lacked "good faith." Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Bryant and Dixon started their podcast in 2021, on which they discuss love, relationships, and entrepreneurship. When they filed to trademark their title Reasonably Shady in 2023, Eminem said his brand could be “damaged” by potential “confusion” about his affiliation—particularly if the stars use their secured trademark to sell podcast-related merch.