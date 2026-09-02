Fired Fox Host Launches Bizarre Attack on GMA Star

Fired Fox host Emmanuel Acho attacked NFL legend Michael Strahan after the 54-year-old had his fifth child.

Acho, a 35-year-old former NFL linebacker, denounced Strahan’s foray into late fatherhood, saying, “There comes a point where even well-intended parents might be setting their kids up for jokes.”

“I’m just thinking like, if you have a kid at 55, 54, whatever the case is, are you putting your child in a position to get clowned?” Acho said on his podcast Speakeasy. “Now you’re Strahan, so you’re Strahan; it doesn’t matter.”

Michael Strahan already has four children from previous marriages. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Acho, who doesn’t have children himself, continued to say that having kids later in life is “negligent.”

“When Strahan is going to be 72 when his child is graduating high school,” he went on. “I’m pro-life, but are you setting your kids up? You know, here’s my problem: Is that not negligent?”

“If you know you’re not going to be around very long for the child’s life, then is it, to some degree, negligent to bring a child into the world knowing you may not be around very long to raise that child?” said Acho, who previously hosted Fox Sports 1’s The Facility until it was canceled in 2025.

“I say negligent because like we we condemn the absent father when he’s willingly absent,” he continued. “But if you know genetically that you might be absent, then is there a level of negligence there as well?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Acho and Strahan’s representatives for comment.

Longterm couple Michael Strahan and Kayla Quick at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Strahan, a long-term Good Morning America host, welcomed his fifth child with Kayla Quick, his 36-year-old girlfriend and the founder of a supplement company. The couple released no details about the birth, but TMZ reported that they had a baby girl earlier this year, according to close sources.

The couple has kept their relationship private, aside from a few public appearances, including Strahan’s 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Emmanuel Acho said Strahan becoming a father again is "negligent." Mark J. Rebilas/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Strahan and Quick, who have an 18-year age gap, have been together since 2015. Strahan is already a father to Tanita, 34, and Michael Jr., 31, from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins. He is also the father of twins Sophia and Isabella, both 21, from his second marriage to Jean Muggli.

In 2017, the NFL star told People, “I love being a father. It’s absolutely the most joy you’re going to have in your life. It’s also the most stress you’re going to have.”