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‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Quietly Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

HUSH LITTLE BABY

The 54-year-old is also a dad to four other children, whose ages range from 20 to 34.

Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Michael Strahan poses with girlfriend Kaya Quick for his Walk of Fame star ceremony.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Longtime Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan has quietly welcomed his fifth child earlier this year with his girlfriend. The 54-year-old met Kayla Quick, a 37-year-old founder of supplement company FIZZNESS, in 2015. They keep their relationship far from the spotlight, but she has seen two of his daughters graduate from high school, posed with him for his Walk of Fame star, and stood by him during his daughter Isabella’s cancer treatment in 2023. He already has four kids from two previous marriages—Tanita, 34, Michael Jr., 31, Isabella, 21, and Sophia, 20. TMZ has reported rumors that Strahan and Quick have split, but neither party has confirmed or denied it, or released details about their new child. Strahan has talked about how rewarding fatherhood has been for him, saying it’s the most joy and stress a person can have in their life. “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

Read it at People
Reagin von Lehe

Reagin von Lehe

Breaking News Intern

reagin.vonlehe@thedailybeast.com

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