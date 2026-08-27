Ancient Treasure Swiped in Jaw-Dropping 4-Minute Museum Heist
An ancient treasure considered to be a great source of pride for Villena, Spain, has been stolen—part of a slew of robberies across Europe after the Louvre in Paris was broken into last October. A spokesperson said the maneuver was “super-fast and super-professional,” only lasting four minutes. In the early hours of the morning on August 27, thieves arrived in several vehicles, entered through a window, smashed protective glass, and swiped 66 artifacts, which is most of the collection. The exact value of the treasure is incalculable because it dates back to 1000 BCE and includes unique materials—silver, iron, amber, and possibly a rare meteoritic iron that has long stumped scientists. The gold alone is worth €1.7 million ($1.98 million). The alarm in the Villena Museum went off at 5:20 a.m., and another alarm went off at the city’s sports center right before, which is now being investigated as a possible diversion. The thieves only left behind three silver vessels, a bracelet, and part of the “Kingfisher staff,” a prehistoric ceremonial scepter. “We are absolutely devastated—I’m even trembling,” Villena Mayor Fulgencio Cerdán said. “The truth is that for those of us from Villena, this destroys us. It’s part of our heritage, of our wealth.”