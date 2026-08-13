Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year, announced he has left the U.S. permanently. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, said that he is now residing in South Korea. While speaking on the podcast Open Thoughts, he was asked why South Korea. He joked that he chose it because it is “out the way.” He added of the Asian nation, “I get the energy too. It’s very safe here and very clean.” And when asked if he would ever return to the U.S., he boldly said, “Never in my life.” About his 13 children back home in the U.S., he noted that the “most important thing is probably my kids,” but added, “That’s what they have planes for.” Trump pardoned the Louisiana-born rapper in 2025, while serving time in federal prison on federal gun charges stemming from his status as a convicted felon.. He expressed gratitude to the president at the time, saying, “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”
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- 1Trump-Pardoned Rapper Announces He’s Fled the U.S.SEOUL SEARCHINGNBA YoungBoy said he has no plans to ever return to the U.S.
- 2Nickelodeon Star Dies Suddenly at 46 After Medical EmergencyHEARTBREAKINGShe is the second ‘All That’ cast member to die this year.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 3Grammy Nominee Drops Bombshell About Hidden Health CrisisSECRET STRUGGLEHe’s continuing his world tour despite a career-threatening health scare.
- 4Pop Star Sued for Allegedly Deceiving InvestorsBAD FOR BUSINESSSelena Gomez’s mental health startup was accused of failing to pay employees.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Singer Files for Divorce and Seeks Sole Custody of Kids‘UNBEARABLE’The frontman is demanding sole custody of his children with his model wife.
- 6Luigi Mangione Expected to Plead Guilty to Federal ChargesPLOT TWISTMangione is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Brian Thompson, a father of two, outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024.
- 7Rising Golf Star Dies at 18 After Shock Medical IncidentGONE TOO SOONShowing a promising future in golf, Jessica earned the nickname “Rookie Bang.”
- 8Police Make Wild Discovery Inside Abandoned SailboatPURRFECTLY SUSPICIOUSThere were even more surprises as authorities searched the vessel for several more days.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Actor’s Secret Divorce Revealed After Marrying New WifeMOVED ONMichael Shannon has kept his relationship with photographer Christy Bush largely out of the public eye.
- 10U.S. Boy, 8, Unexpectedly Reels in Frightening FishONE BIG BITEThe Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission warned that this catch reflects a greater issue within the community.
Former All That star Christy Knowings has died at age 46 after an asthma attack left her with brain damage. According to a family member, the actress was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Friday after the medical emergency. She remained on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off on Tuesday. Knowings first appeared in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This. She went on to play several characters over three seasons of All That in 1997. Following All That, she and her twin brother Chris Knowings appeared on three episodes of Sesame Street. Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ aunt paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing: “My brother Charles’ daughter Chrissy (Christy Knowings) has passed…She was a outstanding actress, comedian, twin sister, an amazing daughter….Rest in power Chrissy.”
Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
A BTS member has revealed he’s been dealing with hearing loss for years. Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, revealed in a live stream on Wednesday that he was receiving treatment for the hearing loss. “If my hearing on this ear is 100, the other ear can only pick up around 30,” the K-pop star said, pointing to his ears. “I’m regularly taking prescribed medicine and visiting the doctor often.” The 30-year-old singer said he started experiencing hearing loss at some point during his time in the Korean army, of which he was an active member from December 2023 to June 2025. “It’s a matter of mental strength,” he said he was told while in the military. Despite his health scare, the five-time Grammy nominee is continuing on the band’s year-long Arirang World Tour, which kicked off in April and will go until March 2027.
Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have been accused of deceiving investors into contributing over $1 million to their failing company. Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC have filed lawsuits against the pop star’s company, Wondermind Global, according to lawsuit filings obtained by TMZ. The mental health startup, founded in 2021, was started by Gomez, her mother, and former business partner Daniella Pierson, all of whom are being sued by the companies. The lawsuits claim that the business leaders deceived investors into making $1 million in investments by inadequately representing the infrastructure, leadership, and necessary resources, and that the money invested was “funding the collapse.” A 2025 article by The Cut further claims that the company failed to make payments to vendors and employees on time. On the company’s alleged failures, Teefey said, “It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies.”
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage. Bellamy, 48, filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, daughter Lovella, 6, and son George, 2. Evans, 36, told TMZ she plans to fight for custody, claiming Bellamy made their marriage “unbearable” and that the divorce was “a long time coming.” Bellamy is also asking the court to award Evans spousal support under the terms of their premarital agreement. The “Uprising” Grammy-winner previously revealed that the couple had separated in summer 2025, describing the breakup as the result of “really unexpected circumstances.” “It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home,” he told The i Paper in June. Bellamy and Evans became engaged in December 2017 and married in Malibu in August 2019. Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson, with whom he shares 15-year-old son Bingham.
Luigi Mangione, alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is expected to plead guilty to stalking-related charges on Friday, sources say. Mangione is expected to change his plea just weeks before he is set to stand trial in the state murder case. It’s unclear whether the 28-year-old will plead guilty to one or both of the two stalking-related federal charges he’s faced with. Plea negotiations are ongoing and can be reversed at any time, even during the hearing. If convicted, Mangione could face a life sentence, which is less severe than the death penalty, which the Justice Department originally sought before a federal judge blocked it. Should Mangione plead guilty to the federal charges, his attorneys are expected to pursue the dismissal of some or all of the charges he faces at the state level. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Thompson, a father of two, outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month.
Professional golfer Jessica Bang has died at the age of 18 from a brain hemorrhage, according to the WPGA Tour of Australasia. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the organization said in a statement. Her cousins say she suddenly collapsed while preparing for the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 1, and underwent emergency brain surgery at a Bangkok hospital. After surgery, Bang was placed on life support. Her cousins started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help transport her back to Australia. They updated the page after Bang died Thursday morning: “We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” they wrote. “As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica. Her sense of humor, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.”
Police in Washington state have rescued dozens of cats and kittens found on an abandoned sailboat. The Tacoma Police Department originally described their “unexpected” August 6 discovery of what they believed was around 30 felines after responding to reports of an abandoned boat in the waters off Owen Beach. Many of the cats onboard were frightened and malnourished and needed medical care. Over the coming days, the department posted more updates to social media about the investigation, including confirming that there were at least 60 cats on the boat. In its latest post, the Tacoma Police Department said that while they believe all the cats are accounted for, “as any cat owner knows, cats are exceptionally good at hiding.” It added: “Because there is always a possibility that a cat may remain onboard, our work isn’t quite finished. The department will continue operating under the authority of the search warrant and will make additional trips to the vessel this week to ensure no cats are left behind.” The investigation into why the boat was abandoned, how the cats ended up on board, and where they came from is ongoing.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Michael Shannon has married photographer Christy Bush after a quiet divorce from his ex-wife. Shannon, 52, married Bush, 55, according to Page Six, which obtained a marriage license for the couple dated July 27. The Kentucky actor and the photographer, who was previously married to Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino, 58, wed in Bush’s hometown of Athens, Georgia. The nuptials allegedly had a guest list that included “famous friends and industry people.” The Knives Out actor was last seen with his ex-wife, Kate Arrington, 51, with whom he shares two daughters, Sylvia and Marion, in November 2024. The couple met through their shared theater industry and started dating in 2002, eventually marrying in 2017, but are believed to have split in 2022. The timeline of Shannon and Bush’s relationship and engagement is unknown.
A young Pennsylvania boy unexpectedly caught a piranha while fishing with his father on Saturday. “At this point you can’t put anything past Seamus,” the boy’s father, Michael Coffey, wrote in a Facebook post. “Today he caught a 2lb red belly piranha out of the Ridley Park Lake! Of all things.” Eight-year-old Seamus and his father were fishing in a lake about 20 miles from Philadelphia when they caught the razor-tooth predator. The young boy, passionate about wildlife, said he quickly identified the creature because he watched educational YouTube videos. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed the catch was a piranha, a scary-looking fish native to South America. Mike Parker, spokesperson for the agency, added that the piranha catch reflected a greater issue for the Pennsylvania community—people owning pets that they cannot care for and releasing them into the wild. “I think a lot of times people do, you know, they have a dream: I want to own an exotic fish or a snake or an alligator, and it’s cute when it’s small,” Parker said. “But maybe they can’t afford that or house it anymore, and they decide maybe this is someone else’s problem.”