Rising Golf Star Dies at 18 After Shock Medical Incident
Professional golfer Jessica Bang has died at the age of 18 from a brain hemorrhage, according to the WPGA Tour of Australasia. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the organization said in a statement. Her cousins say she suddenly collapsed while preparing for the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 1, and underwent emergency brain surgery at a Bangkok hospital. After surgery, Bang was placed on life support. Her cousins started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help transport her back to Australia. They updated the page after Bang died Thursday morning: “We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” they wrote. “As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica. Her sense of humor, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.”